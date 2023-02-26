Power outages, downed branches in wake of Metro Vancouver snowstorm

BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to customers on the Lower Mainland Sunday morning after a heavy snowfall damaged their system, according to an update from the utility.

The number of affected customers Sunday morning was not available but a statement on BC Hydro's website said there were a "number of outages" caused by the storm.

Updates for individual outages will be posted once available," the utility's website said, reminding anyone who sees a downed power line to stay back and call 911.

The Vancouver Police Department closed a stretch of East Hastings Street near the Burnaby border due to a tree that had fallen on power lines. The road has since been reopened.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, snowfall accumulations varied widely across the region, ranging from 11 centimeters at Vancouver International airport to 30 centimetres in the Surrey area as of Sunday morning.

As the snow stopped falling, heavy winds blew through the region. That, combined with the heavy, wet snow that had accumulated on branches led to the risk of breakage, according to ECCC. The gusty conditions prompted a special weather statement form the federal agency in the morning, which was lifted just after noon.