Power outages, downed branches in wake of Metro Vancouver snowstorm
BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to customers on the Lower Mainland Sunday morning after a heavy snowfall damaged their system, according to an update from the utility.
The number of affected customers Sunday morning was not available but a statement on BC Hydro's website said there were a "number of outages" caused by the storm.
Updates for individual outages will be posted once available," the utility's website said, reminding anyone who sees a downed power line to stay back and call 911.
The Vancouver Police Department closed a stretch of East Hastings Street near the Burnaby border due to a tree that had fallen on power lines. The road has since been reopened.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, snowfall accumulations varied widely across the region, ranging from 11 centimeters at Vancouver International airport to 30 centimetres in the Surrey area as of Sunday morning.
As the snow stopped falling, heavy winds blew through the region. That, combined with the heavy, wet snow that had accumulated on branches led to the risk of breakage, according to ECCC. The gusty conditions prompted a special weather statement form the federal agency in the morning, which was lifted just after noon.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting
A painting with a long-unknown origin was almost certainly a work of the master painter Raphael, according to new AI analysis that used facial recognition.
Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2
Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Ukrainians welcomed in workplace, but still finding jobs below their qualifications
Those working in immigration say Ukrainian newcomers often struggle to land meaningful jobs that are in line with their qualifications or previous work experience.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Police Board rejects city's request for smaller budget increase
The Victoria Police Board has rejected city council's request that it revise its budget proposal for the coming year.
-
B.C. senior embarks on daily walks to pick up litter and spread kindness
When Tom Kile retired, he made a commitment to maintain his physical and mental health. Now, his daily walks help keep his neighbourhood clean.
-
Recent global earthquakes inspire some Mid-Island residents to learn emergency radio skills
With the recent deadly earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria top of mind, people on Vancouver Island are getting prepared with emergency communications.
Calgary
-
'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar
An electricity retailer in Alberta is betting it can entice more homeowners to make the switch to solar panels by launching what it calls Canada's first retail, 100 per cent green energy-based "virtual power plant."
-
1 dead in Deerfoot rollover early Sunday
A 37-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning on Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary.
-
Stamps lose Shawn Lemon to Lions
The B.C. Lions have signed free agent all-star defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, the team announced Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police use of force under review after video surfaces online
A video posted to social media shows an Edmonton Police Service officer using force to take down an 18-year-old man, an interaction that Alberta's law enforcement watchdog is now reviewing.
-
'Patients are saving a lot': U of A dental training program offers free procedures
A University of Alberta program helping train dentists from across Canada and the U.S. offers free care to patients.
-
'Serious' collision blocking Highway 40, injuries unknown: RCMP
RCMP responded to a "serious" collision on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
-
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
-
Alleged $500k airline ticket scam leads to arrest of second suspect
A second suspect wanted in connection with an alleged airline ticket scam in the Greater Toronto Area has been arrested.
Montreal
-
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
-
Habs long-time beat reporter Pat Hickey covers last home game, leaves to make room for young blood
After 58 years covering the Montreal Canadiens, Gazette sports reporter Pat Hickey covered his last home game on Saturday night. He's leaving his post so a younger reporter will not lose their job as the paper makes newsroom cuts.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to cap restaurant delivery fees at 20 percent
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing to limit the fees that platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes can charge merchants. QS said on Sunday that they want fees capped at 20 per cent.
Winnipeg
-
Thompson RCMP search for missing 15-year-old
RCMP are asking people in the Thompson area to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl.
-
-
The return of the Special Olympics Manitoba Winter Games
The 2023 Special Olympics Manitoba Winter Games took place in Winnipeg this weekend, with more than 200 athletes from across the province competing in seven sports.
Saskatoon
-
Seven Saskatoon residents escape early morning house fire unharmed
An early morning fire on Sunday did an estimated $350,000 in damage to a Riversdale home, a city investigator says.
-
Third person charged in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have charged a third person in the death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
Regina
-
Sask. Winter Games were 'a long time coming' for these emerging athletes
The sounds of cheers faded and were replaced by the rustling of suitcases as the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games officially wrapped up Saturday.
-
Team Sask. loses men's hockey gold medal match to Ontario in double overtime
Team Saskatchewan may not have pulled the gold medal in the Canada Winter Games men’s hockey matchup against Ontario Saturday night, but they gave them a run for their money.
-
Here's how you can get caught up on your COVID-19 vaccines
As Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases persist, the province is reminding people to still be cautious.
Atlantic
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in "Away From Her," has died.
-
Halifax Transit route changes take effect Monday
Big changes are coming to Halifax Transit‘s route schedule, starting Monday. Schedules are changing for 32 routes. Three others are being cancelled, each in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.
-
Coldest Night of the Year held for Moncton youth in precarious living situations
It may not have been the coldest night of 2023 in Moncton Saturday night, but it was close, as hundreds marched through the streets of downtown for the Coldest Night of the Year event.
London
-
London Knights about to be road warriors with Brier coming to Budweiser Gardens
The Knights are about to get really comfortable with their team bus. The Knights will spend the next three weeks on the road, with the Tim Hortons Brier coming to London, Ont.’s Budweiser Gardens this week.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Make sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
-
London police launch anonymous sexual violence reporting tool
A new app called 'Speak Out' is being rolled out by London police in a year-long pilot project, allowing victims of sexual assault to anonymously report the incident in order to better understand potential trends and commonalities across the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
Kitchener
-
Most read stories of the week: Surprise towing, Netflix passwords, snowplow crash
A surprise towing of a car in Cambridge, a crash with a snowplow that tore the roof off a car in Guelph, and the Netflix crackdown round out the top stories of the week.
-
Messy winter forecast prompts special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
Three-vehicle crash causes driver to be trapped on major Kitchener road
A crash involving three vehicles caused one car to be flipped and a driver to be trapped on Weber Street East in Kitchener.