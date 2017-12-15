Power outage blamed for delayed flights at YVR
The power was restored Friday morning, but the airport warned there could be residual delays.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 8:51AM PST
Travellers flying out of Vancouver International Airport Friday morning may be running into delays.
The airport tweeted that a power outage had occurred in the domestic terminal and warned travellers to check their flight status before arriving.
Less than an hour later, the airport released an update that the majority of power had been restored after the scheduled outage.
It is still asking that anyone departing this morning check with their airline for their flight status.