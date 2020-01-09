VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver's forecast has hinted at the possibility of snow all week and now a special weather statement from Environment Canada says residents should prepare for flakes Thursday night.

Environment Canada's statement includes cities across Metro Vancouver and says "potential snow" could come Thursday evening and into Friday thanks to a low tracking system bringing moisture into the region.

With low temperatures in the forecast, that could result in a mix of rain or snow. In Vancouver, temperatures are forecast to dip as low as 1 C overnight Thursday.

"As is frequently the case, snowfall amounts will vary with elevation and proximity to the ocean," Environment Canada's statement says.

"Computer guidance continues to suggests that the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the potential for snowfall accumulations to exceed five centimetres through Friday morning."

While the snow is expected to turn to rain by midday Friday, more snow is possible over the weekend.

Heading into next week, Environment Canada says "very cold Arctic air" from the province's Interior will arrive on the south coast. In Vancouver, Monday's forecast shows particularly cold temperatures with lows possibly reaching a chilly -9 C overnight.

The special weather statement is also in place for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of Vancouver Island.

B.C.'s snowfall warnings

In other parts of the province – particularly along the central and north coast – snowfall warnings are in effect. In some areas up to 25 centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada's warning says. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV News Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download. Send photos through the app and we might use them on air and on Instagram.