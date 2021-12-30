Post-secondary plans: BCIT joins list of schools going virtual for start of term

Students at another Metro Vancouver post-secondary institution will be starting the New Year virtually.

Staff at BCIT announced Thursday that its students should not expect to be back at school in person until Jan. 10.

The majority of programs will be moved online from Jan. 4 to 10, and students should expect to complete course work during that time, but some programs that require in-person learning may take a different approach.

Students in those programs are told to watch for information from their program or department head, or the associate dean.

The decision to go virtual first follows an update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and consultation from the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

Earlier this week, Henry announced that most kids in kindergarten to Grade 12 will be starting school a bit later, with exceptions made for children of essential workers and students with special needs.

The decision was made based on what is understood so far about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

BCIT follows others in deciding to make changes because of Omicron.

Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia are also opting to start the new term virtually, as are the University of Victoria and University of Northern B.C.

In-person instruction at Langara College won't start until Jan. 10, and those enrolled at Kawantlen Polytechnic University will be heading back in what the school calls a "phased return."

Other post-secondary schools have made similar decisions. Students are advised to check for communications from their university or college before the first day of the new term for the latest information related to their specific programs.