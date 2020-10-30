VANCOUVER -- A Surrey restaurant may have been the site of a public COVID-19 exposure, Fraser Health warned Friday.

The notice was posted online in the morning, saying those who visited Hanaya Japanese Restaurant on multiple days earlier this month should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.

The dates and times of the possible exposure at the restaurant located at 2828 152 St. include Oct. 16 and 17 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. as well as Oct. 19 between 4 and 9:30 p.m.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times. If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities," Fraser Health's notice says.

"If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and then self-isolate. Please call ahead and wear a mask when seeking testing."

Fraser Health leaves exposure notices on its website for one month, before moving them to an archived section.

Earlier this week, the health authority, which has seen the most COVID-19 cases in the province, also posted an exposure notice about a Port Moody restaurant.

And, last week, the health authority warned that attendees at several "wedding events" in its region may have been exposed to the disease.

More than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fraser Health region alone since the start of the pandemic.