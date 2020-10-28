VANCOUVER -- Diners who visited a Port Moody restaurant earlier this month are being warned by Fraser Health of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The health authority posted a notice Tuesday evening about Atrak Restaurant on Saint Johns Street.

The exposure warning covers several days including from 4 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 11 and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times," the health authority's notice says.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities."

Fraser Health leaves exposure notices on its website for one month, before moving them to an archived section.

Last week, the health authority warned that attendees at several "wedding events" in its region may have been exposed to the disease.

A notice was also posted last week about a possible exposure at a Pitt Meadows pub.

Fraser Health has reported 7,674 cases since the start of the pandemic, with most of the infections in people aged 20 to 29.

