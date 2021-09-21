Possible human remains found in wooded area of Surrey

Vancouver -

Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area of Surrey, B.C., this week.

Authorities said a bystander made the alarming discovery just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 8000 block of 148A Street.

"Police are in the area canvassing and conducting an in-depth search of the surrounding area," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Neighbours told CTV News a human skull was found at the scene, though that has not been confirmed by police.

Investigators are also working with the BC Coroners Service to attempt to determine the origin of the remains, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro