Porter Airlines to add non-stop route between Vancouver and Ottawa this summer

Travellers between Vancouver and Ottawa will have a new, non-stop flight option this summer.

Porter Airlines announced Monday that it’s adding the West Coast to its fleet of non-stop routes from the nation’s capital, with the first flight set to take off on July 26.

Passengers boarding in Vancouver will depart at 7:45 a.m. and land at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW) by 4:03 p.m., local time.

For those travelling from Ottawa, the flight departs at 6 p.m. and lands at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 7:37 p.m. PST.

One daily roundtrip flight will be operated with the 132-seat, Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip compared to other same-sized aircrafts, according to Porter’s website.

Passengers on this flight can expect complimentary snacks, beer and wine served in glassware and free WiFi, the news release details.

“We’re excited to welcome Porter Airlines’ new route from YVR to YOW as part of its growing service to Western Canada,” Russell Atkinson, director of air service development at Vancouver Airport Authority, said in a statement Monday.

Porter Airlines already offers a direct route between Vancouver and three destinations—Toronto, where it’s headquartered, as well as Thunder Bay and New York.