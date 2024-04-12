Port Moody restaurant break-ins prompt police to ask for public's help to find suspect

Police in Port Moody are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after a restaurant was broken into multiple times this week.

The break-ins happened in the city's Moody Centre area, police said. A review of surveillance video revealed the first break-in happened on April 9 at about 11 p.m. Hours later, at about 6:30 a.m., the restaurant was broken into again.

Police said the suspect made off with "multiple electronic devices."

According to the police department, this incident is one of six break-ins in that area of the city in the past month. Other businesses, parkade storage units and a construction site were also targeted. Police haven't said whether they believe the incidents are connected.

"Our frontline officers are increasing patrols in the area and we are asking the public to report any suspicious activity to us right away," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release.

Hoping to further their investigation, police released a photo and surveillance video of the suspect from the April 9 and 10 break-ins.

One video clip shows a man entering the restaurant's kitchen. Another clip appears to show him reaching over a table, near the restaurant's main entrance. It looks as though he grabs an object before walking away.

The suspect is described as a white man with long, dark hair that was tied in a bun. He was wearing glasses, a puffy jacket and a backpack at the time of the break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.