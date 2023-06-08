Port Moody police seek missing couple last seen 2 weeks ago

Police in Port Moody are asking the public for help locating a young couple that hasn't been seen in two weeks.

Kaysha Stack and David Wisniewski were reported missing by family on Tuesday, the Port Moody Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The couple was last seen in "central Port Moody" on the morning of May 25, according to police.

The PMPD describes Stack as a 25-year-old white woman with a slim build and long blond hair. She stands 5'7" tall.

Wisniewski is a 27-year-old white man with a slim build and brown hair who stands 5'9" tall, according to police.

The pair is known to spend time in the Tri-Cities, the PMPD said, adding that family members are concerned for their well-being.

Any sightings of either missing person should be reported immediately to local police, the PMPD said.