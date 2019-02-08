

Herbert Ramos, CTV Vancouver





The City of Port Coquitlam voted earlier this week to start accepting applications to open cannabis retails stores.The city says it can expect to open the first stores later this year.

The city will consider retail applications for stores with a similar zoning bylaw to liquor stores. Cannabis stores would have to be at least one kilometre away from each other, and at least 250 metres away from schools, playgrounds, community centres and sports fields.

Applicants will need to gather input from nearby residents and businesses around the proposed site. The stores will need to be visually appealing, consistent with neighbouring buildings, and discourage on-site sampling and use. If approved, the new cannabis outlets may need to provide funding for services, education, or programs that will benefit the community.

The city held extensive public consultation to make the decision, even asking its residents to complete an online survey.

"We’ve consulted the community extensively on this issue and have done our due diligence," Mayor Brad West said in a news release. "The checks and balances we’ve put in place will give council control over any new outlets. We will be looking for proposals that would contribute to our local economy and employment, and offer some kind of community benefit."

Initial applications for cannabis shops are open from Feb. 6 to March 6. The applications will be reviewed at the same time. Applications received after March 6 will be considered as they come in.

In an to email to CTV News, the city says it did not set a cap on the number of stores that will be approved. However every cannabis shop "will need to meet the locational criteria" in the city’s Cannabis Establishment policy which could see a limit on the number of overall stores.

Information from the city and how to apply.