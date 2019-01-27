

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after armed robbers burst into an illegal marijuana dispensary in East Vancouver and shot a customer Sunday evening.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said two masked men rushed into the Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store on Kingsway shortly after 5 p.m. and started making demands.

"One suspect produced a gun and fired it in the store," Robillard said in a statement. "A customer inside the store was struck by a bullet."

The victim, a 32-year-old Vancouver man, was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not confirm where the bystander was shot, but an employee of Stepping Stone told CTV News he appeared to have been hit in the leg. The witness was extremely shaken up by what she saw.

The suspects had fled by the time officers arrived at the scene, and no arrests have been made. Authorities did not say whether the robbers made off with any money.

The incident triggered a massive police response in the area Sunday night. A canine team could be seen going up and down alleys as other officers canvassed the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith