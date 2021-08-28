VANCOUVER -- Kitsilano’s famed Sunshine Diner could be yours for $1 million.

The diner, located on West Broadway near Trafalgar Street, has 1950s retro decor with neon signs and life-sized statues of Elvis and Marilyn Munroe.

“A Vancouver breakfast institution is on the market! Sunshine Diner has been serving the West Side for decades and looking for its new operator,” reads the listing.

The 100-seat restaurant is listed for sale at $999,000 through a real estate broker that specializes in restaurants.

“With 70 seats inside and 30 for patio seating, this breakfast eatery is thriving, even throughout the pandemic,” it continues.

According to its website, the diner has been serving customers for nearly 30 years. However, it used to located a few doors east of the McDonald Street and West Broadway intersection and was considerably smaller. Then, in the mid-2000s it moved two blocks east to its current location of 2649 West Broadway.

Whoever purchases the restaurant is welcome to continue operating it as the Sunshine Diner, or can rebrand, reads the listing.

“This is a turn-key opportunity. Continue as Sunshine Diner or bring your own brand and take advantage of the built-in goodwill.”

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the realtor for more information.