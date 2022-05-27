Popular hike the Grouse Grind reopening Saturday morning

The popular Grouse Grind Trail is set to reopen this weekend, following a colder-than-usual spring that kept conditions icy well into May.

The infamously gruelling hike, which features an elevation gain of 800 metres over a 2.5-kilometre trail, is scheduled to open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

"This hike is rated difficult because of its steepness. You need to be in good physical shape to tackle the trail," reads the Metro Vancouver website. "There are no flat sections – it is straight up."

The Grouse Grind's 2022 hiking season is starting weeks later than last year's, when the trail reopened on May 10. Metro Vancouver previously estimated it wouldn't be open until early June, as chillier temperatures left snow and ice at higher elevations.

But with rock and tree hazard assessments complete, the trail is almost ready for challenge-seeking hikers.

Visitors are reminded there's no hiking down the Grouse Grind, due to congestion concerns and other considerations. Hikers can ride down on the Skyride gondola at Grouse Mountain Resort for a fee.

It’s official – the #GrouseGrind will be opening on Saturday, May 28th at 7:00am! 💪



Grouse Mountain Regional Park Gate Hours: 7:00am to 7:00pm



Don’t forget to check current conditions and operating hours for Grouse Mountain Resort before your visit: https://t.co/zYyLVXH2RG pic.twitter.com/pGG61PG7M1 — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) May 27, 2022

Descending on the 2.9-kilometre BCMC trail is also off-limits on weekdays until June 30, as the route is undergoing upgrades.

"If conditions allow, the BCMC route will be open for use on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays," the Metro Vancouver website reads. "During those times, trail users need to remember that they will be passing through active construction areas and will need to use extra caution."

Hikers attempting the Grouse Grind are advised to check conditions before heading out, and to bring a cellphone, water, a snack, and a headlamp or flashlight. They should also wear weather-appropriate clothing, as officials note temperatures can be 10 degrees cooler at the top of the trail than the bottom.