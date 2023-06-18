Police watchdog investigating vehicle collision in Surrey

A “motor vehicle incident” that occurred in Surrey Sunday morning is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the police oversight agency confirmed.

The IIO is called in to investigate any incident of death or serious harm that could have resulted from the actions or inactions of a police officer in the province.

Surrey RCMP confirmed that officers are at the scene of the collision—at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 140 Street—and that traffic is being diverted in the area, but did not provide any further information.

Video from the scene shows two cars—both sedans—with bashed-in fronts. A dented mini van is pulled over nearby, and an RCMP SUV sits in the middle of the street little further down the road. Debris from the crumpled cars and several evidence cones dot the street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.