Merritt RCMP arrest 'armed and dangerous' man

A man who has been wanted by Mounties in Merritt, B.C., since June was arrested Thursday.

Ron Karlson, 37, was considered “armed and dangerous,” the RCMP said in an appeal for information earlier in the day, noting he was wanted for failing to comply with his probation and release order.

Mounties issued a similar appeal on June 6, more than three months ago but Karlson was not located as a result.