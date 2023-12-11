VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police violated protesters' rights in Wet'suwet'en pipeline blockades: Amnesty International

    A checkpoint is seen at a bridge leading to the Unist'ot'en camp on a remote logging road near Houston, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A checkpoint is seen at a bridge leading to the Unist'ot'en camp on a remote logging road near Houston, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A report by Amnesty International says police in British Columbia conducted arbitrary arrests and “aggressive surveillance, harassment and intimidation” of First Nations protesters blocking a pipeline project.

    The 94-page report documenting protests linked to a 78-kilometre segment of the Coastal GasLink liquefied natural gas pipeline says the RCMP violated protesters' rights to free speech and peaceful assembly

    The report released today says some protesters were held for multiple days before bail hearings and some Indigenous participants appeared “in shackles in their underwear” in front of a judge.

    It also says protesters from the First Nation faced race- and gender-based discrimination in the handling of the protests on Wet'suwet'en territory in central B.C., between 2019 and 2023.

    The report says RCMP raids on protesters in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were “disproportionate,” involving dozens of officers “armed with semi-automatic sniper rifles,” dogs, bulldozers and helicopters.

    Amnesty is calling on the federal and provincial governments, as well as Coastal GasLink Pipeline, to immediately halt construction on Wet'suwet'en land.

    The pipeline was approved by all 20 elected First Nation councils along its path to transport gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

    But some hereditary chiefs and others say they never ceded the territory, sparking countrywide protests that stopped railways in 2020.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News