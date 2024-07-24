'No known connections' between recent sexual assaults on Vancouver Island, police say

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three sexual assaults by strangers that were reported in the past week, though there is no indication the attacks are connected.

The first assault was reported to police in Victoria on July 18, when a woman was approached by an unknown man at the downtown intersection of Johnson and Wharf streets.

Investigators say the woman was taken to a nearby green space next to a prominent tulip statue, known as the Commerce Canoe, where she was threatened, then physically and sexually assaulted.

After the attack, the victim ran to a group of people nearby and the suspect fled the area, according to authorities.

Victoria police on Monday urged witnesses to come forward. Evidence provided to police led to the arrest of a suspect in the 500-block of Ellice Street on Tuesday evening, though charges have not yet been sworn in the case.

Assaults in Langford, Cobble Hill

On the same day the suspect was arrested, Mounties in neighbouring Langford announced they were investigating a sexual assault that occurred the night before in the stairwell of an apartment building at 2763 Spencer Rd.

Police say a woman was injured in the attack Monday and received medical treatment. The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a light-skinned man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, standing approximately 5'7" or 5'9" tall.

He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood over his face, and black pants at the time of the attack, the West Shore RCMP said.

"As police do not know who the suspect is, we are advising the occupants of the building and the public in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately," Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mounties in Cobble Hill, north of Victoria, say an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home by an unknown assailant around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers with the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment responded to the area of Carlton Drive, where the woman told police the man entered her home and attacked her.

Police dogs were called to the scene but were unable to track the suspect, who remains at large.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man between 18 and 32 years old, standing between 5'10" and 6'1" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark bike helmet, a face covering and a light-coloured T-shirt at the time of the attack.

"At this time, there are no known connections to any other sexual assaults reported," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said of the latest attack.

"Investigators were able to seize exhibits, which will be subject to forensic analysis," he added. "The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information or who may possess video surveillance in the area to come forward."