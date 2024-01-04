Police seek witnesses in Christmas Day assault at New Westminster SkyTrain Station

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an assault at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station left a victim with serious injuries on Christmas Day.

In a news release Thursday, the New Westminster Police Department said the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. in the mall area on the main level of the station.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, but is expected to recover.

"We're in the early stages of this investigation. Our detectives, alongside our Forensic Identification Unit are working hard to determine what happened," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. "We understand there were numerous commuters in the area that may have witnessed this assault, or that may have relevant information. We're asking those people to come forward to tell us about what they saw."

Police said the relationship between the suspect and victim is still being investigated, but they believe it is an isolated incident and that there's no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call investigators at 604-529-2430.