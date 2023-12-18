Police seek witnesses after man and his dog found dead outside Kamloops

Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward after a man and his dog were found dead on a wilderness trail outside Kamloops over the weekend.

Officers with the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment received a report of a sudden death around 2:40 p.m. Saturday near Inks Lake in the Logan Lake Community Forest, specifically at the Inks Lake Road turnoff near the Chuwels Inks Trail, according to a Monday news release.

Police found a man in his 50s and his large dog dead in the area. The green Ford Explorer he was driving was also found nearby.

The man was last seen leaving his home in Kamloops about 24 hours earlier, RCMP added.

“The circumstances of the death are still under investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko, in the release. “The area the deceased was located in is known for recreational activities, such as hiking and dirt biking. We’re hopeful someone saw the man or his truck and will contact police with any information that may be related.”

Several RCMP units including the Kamloops Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are investigating, as is the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone who saw the Ford Explorer on Friday or Saturday, or has any information that could be related to the man’s death, is asked to call the Tk’emlúps rural detachment at 250-314-1800.

A photo of the unnamed man's older-model Ford Explorer handed out by the Kamloops RCMP.