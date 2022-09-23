Police seek help identifying unconscious pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Shore

Mounties in North Vancouver are asking for the public's help identifying a female pedestrian who remains unconscious after a driver hit her Friday morning.

In a news release, North Vancouver RCMP said the collision occurred just after 9 a.m. when the woman was using a crosswalk on Capilano Road at Garden Avenue.

The victim — who Mounties believe is in her 70s or early 80s — lost consciousness after striking her head and was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

"She has no identification with her, no phone, no wallet, nothing that would enable us to find out who she is," said Sgt. Peter DeVries in the release. "It appears she was out for either a walk or a jog, so we theorize she is somehow connected to this area. Someone might be calling around right now to friends and family, wondering where she is, worried about her. We’re hoping the public will help us connect with her family and loved ones."

Due to privacy concerns, police are unable to release a photo of the woman but have provided a description in hopes someone will be able to recognize her.

The woman is described as possibly white or of First Nations descent with a light-to-medium complexion, dark eyes and short, curly black hair.

She is between 5'4" to 5'6" tall with a slim-medium build and a gold wedding band bearing Indigenous art on her left ring finger as well as a silver ring with similar art on her left pinky finger.

Police said she was wearing a generic black running top, black leggings and grey New Balance running shoes in a women's size seven.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.