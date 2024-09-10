22-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in Surrey park assault, RCMP say

Police in Surrey are investigating after an assault in a park sent two young men to hospital – one of them with life-threatening injuries – over the weekend.

Mounties received "a report of a disturbance" in a park near the intersection of 120 Street – also known as Scott Road – and 70 Avenue shortly before 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found two men, ages 18 and 22, who had been assaulted. Both were taken to hospital, where the 18-year-old was treated and released and the 22-year-old remains with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Asked whether the incident was targeted or random, Surrey RCMP told CTV News investigators are still working to determine the motive for the assaults. No arrests have been made in the case.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is canvassing the area for surveillance video, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

"Police believe that someone must have seen or heard something suspicious around the time of this incident," said Const. Parmbir Kahlon, in the release.

"Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2024, to call police."

The non-emergency phone number for Surrey RCMP is 604-599-0502, and the file number for this case is 2024-132124.