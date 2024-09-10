B.C. investigating video of latest overpass strike on Hwy. 1

The B.C. government is investigating after video emerged of yet another overpass strike in the province's Lower Mainland.

Video posted to the Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page on Friday shows a truck with an oversized load striking the Glover Road railway bridge.

According to the post, the driver "initially stopped, then fled the scene."

The incident has not been added to B.C.'s online overpass strike tracker – which contains details on 21 similar collisions from this year alone – and none of the information from the Facebook post have been confirmed by officials.

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure did confirm the province's Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Branch is investigating a "report of an overpass collision in the area."

B.C. Highway Patrol did not respond to a request for information on Monday.

Earlier this year, officials introduced stiffer penalties for drivers found responsible for damaging provincial infrastructure – including fines of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

Those penalties would only apply to drivers who are charged and subsequently convicted, and would be at the discretion of the judge.

The most recent overpass strike detailed on B.C.'s online tracker happened on Highway 1 at the CP Rail overpass in Langley on Aug. 9. Officials determined the cause to be driver error.

The company involved, Regehr Contracting Ltd., was suspended until Aug. 15, after promising to implement an action plan to avoid similar incidents.