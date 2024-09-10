Half of B.C. small businesses don't expect to last 4 more years, survey finds

The organization Business Improvement Areas of B.C. released the results of a survey of more than 500 small and medium-sized businesses Monday, and the results paint a discouraging picture.

According to Jeff Bray, the head of the organization, many businesses are increasingly concerned about street disorder – including vandalism and shoplifting.

“A decade ago this was seen as an urban issue, maybe just a Vancouver issue," Bray said, adding that the problem has spread to involve most communities in B.C., and action is needed.

His message for the government: "We can’t wait any longer for long-term plans, we need action right away," said Bray.

There's also concern among the small businesses surveyed about the rising costs of goods and benefits – including the requirement that employers provide five paid sick days – eating into thin profit margins.

Unless current conditions change, 39 per cent of respondents don't think they'll survive as a business for more than two years. More than half – 52 per cent – don't expect to make it beyond four years.

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau said the government needs to do a better job providing universal mental health care, to prevent some of the street disorder attributed to mental health issues.

“Government has an $89 billion budget this year, with no real vision for how they’re solving this crisis,” said Furstenau Monday.

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad also weighed in on the survey Monday. “It’s no wonder businesses are thinking they're going to have to leave this province. We need significant changes in British Columbia.”

NDP Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey said her government was not going to reduce the number of paid sick days an employer is required to pay, but acknowledged that the survey results touched on important concerns. “Small business are deeply important to this province – this is very significant to me," said Bailey. "We know that 98 per cent of businesses are in the category of small businesses."

Bray said his organziation is calling on whoever forms the next government to review and modify the requriement for businesses to provide five paid sick days, address street disorder through involuntary care, and create a standalone Ministry of Small Business.