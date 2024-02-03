Police say suspect has stolen more than $30K from B.C. Lowe's stores over the last year

Nanaimo RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of committing "multiple thefts and frauds" at hardware stores on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland since early 2023.

The suspect allegedly visits Lowe's stores and buys some items while stealing others. He then returns a few days later to return the legitimately purchased items.

Police said they believe he has stolen upwards of $30,000 in merchandise from stores in Nanaimo, Saanich and New Westminster.

Nanaimo RCMP released two surveillance photos of the man on Friday. The images are from an incident that occurred in Nanaimo on June 15, 2023.

"Based on video obtained from security cameras, investigators have been able to narrow the suspect pool down," said R/Const. Gary O'Brien in the news release.

"However, they are hoping the public can help to positively identify the suspect."

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set white man with dark, receding hair and a beard. He stands approximately 5'10" and is seen in the images wearing black pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the man's identity should call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, police said.