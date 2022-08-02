Police-reported hate crimes, homicides increased in B.C. in 2021

A rise in police-reported hate crimes in B.C. is prompting a fresh call for more action to tackle discrimination.

New data released by Statistics Canada Tuesday revealed a 27-per-cent increase in hate crimes across the country last year. Reports of incidents rose in all provinces and territories, except in Yukon.

"It is very upsetting to see the number of hate crimes reported to police increase again in 2021," Rachna Singh, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, said in a statement Tuesday.

"While the impacts of the pandemic, the war in the Ukraine and other factors have led to a high level of anxiety and anger in people across this province, this misplaced vitriol is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Nobody should be made to feel unsafe or put at risk anywhere."

The data revealed hate crimes based on religion rose 67 per cent, while those based on sexual orientation increased by 64 per cent. Crimes based on race or ethnicity went up six per cent.

"Here in B.C., we continue to see people of Asian descent unfairly targeted and scapegoated, leading to increased attacks against them and their businesses," Singh said.

"There is more work to do, and we can all help make our communities more inclusive and safer for everyone. We all must commit to being anti-racist and standing up against discrimination in all forms."

HOMICIDES INCREASE, OTHER CRIMES FALL

Statistics Canada's report also revealed an increase in homicides nationwide by about three per cent. The agency said the national increase was driven by a rise in homicides in B.C., which had 25 more of the crimes last year. Ontario's homicide count also contributed to the increase as that province had 37 more in 2021.

Other reported crimes appeared to decrease in the province, however. In fact, B.C., along with Alberta, had the most downward impact on the national Crime Severity Index.

The federal data revealed there was a 3.8 per cent decrease in the police-reported crimes rate per 100,000 population. The youth crime rate also dropped by two per cent in the province.