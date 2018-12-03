

CTV Vancouver





Nearly a week after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver, police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in the disturbing attack.

The victim was walking north on Miller Street at around 5 p.m. last Tuesday when a man grabbed her from behind and pulled her into the bushes at Brewer Park.

He sexually assaulted her before running away eastbound through the park.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect, but on Monday police distributed a sketch they hope will help them track down the person responsible.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late-20s or early-30s who is 5-7 to 5-10 tall and weighs between 160 and 200 lbs.

He has a medium build, dark brown eyes, an oval face and short, brown, wavy hair that's cut short on the sides. The suspect was wearing a black rain jacket, dark blue jeans and black boots at the time of the assault.

Anyone who recognized the man in the sketch is asked to contact police.

Investigators are also still looking for dash cam video from anyone who was driving in the area between 2:30 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.