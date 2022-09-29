Police release sketch of suspect after youth assaulted in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford have released a sketch of a man after a youth was allegedly assaulted in the city last month.

In a news release Thursday, the Abbotsford Police Department said officers responded to reports of an assault in the 34400 block of Pearl Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 13.

"Upon arrival, officers spoke to the youth victim who had been assaulted by an unknown man after this same man accused a group of youths of damaging a newspaper box in the area," said Sgt. Paul Walker in the release.

The victim sustained an injury, requiring him to be treated in hospital overnight.

Since the incident, a composite sketch artist worked with the youth to create a drawing of the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5'9" to 5'10" tall, with a muscular build.

He is described as having short, balding grey and blonde hair, with stubbled blonde and grey facial hair.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt, brown cargo pants and sandals at the time.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.