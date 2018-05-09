

CTV Vancouver





Investigators have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Delta, B.C. park last month.

Police issued a public warning after a woman was approached from behind and assaulted near in Sunbury Park between 12:30 and 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 12.

The victim had just parted ways with a friend who drove off in a vehicle and was walking through the park alone at the time.

The suspect is described as a 5-10 Caucasian male who is about 35 years old. He has a short brown hair, a full beard, a slender face and a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the assault.

Delta Police said its Sexual Offence Section has been speaking with potential witnesses, interviewing the victim and collecting forensic evidence since the attack.

Authorities have also increased their presence in the neighbourhood as a precaution.

The department held a community meeting with area residents Wednesday to thank them for their vigilance in reporting suspicious activity.

“While a stranger sex assault is a very unusual crime in our community, police understand that news of this incident is very upsetting for Delta residents,” spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a statement.

“That’s why we wanted to give the community an opportunity to hear this update directly from police, and also ask questions or express any concerns they may have."

Delta Police are sharing information about the assault with other agencies in the Lower Mainland, but it's unclear if the attack is linked to any other ongoing investigations.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the sketch or spotted any unusual activity in the area of Sunbury Park on April 11 and 12 is urged to contact investigators at 604-946-4411 and refer to file number 2018-7710.