A disturbing sexual assault committed last week in a Delta park does not appear linked to three other recent attacks on women in Metro Vancouver, according to police.

The latest victim was walking through Sunbury Park in North Delta in the early morning hours of April 12 when a man approached from behind and assaulted her.

Fortunately, she managed to break away and flee from her assailant. Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said the victim wasn't physically harmed, but she was left shaken up by what happened.

"Of course, you can imagine how someone would react to something like this," Leykauf said.

It was the fourth sexual assault committed over a single month in the Lower Mainland, but investigators do not believe it was connected to any of previous incidents. They are still sharing information with neighbouring departments, however.

Leykauf urged people to be vigilant while police search for a suspect, but noted that "these types of incidents are statistically rare."

But the attack, which was committed in the area of Sunbury Hall, has still put neighbours in the quiet, family-friendly neighbourhood on edge.

Area resident Leonina Faustin told CTV News she's become nervous about going for her daily walks in the park.

"I walk here every morning," Faustin said. "I'm pretty sure it's safe, but now that I hear this it's kind of scary now."

The suspect is described as a white man who is approximately 35 years old, 5-10 tall with a medium build, short brown hair, a full beard and a thin face. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the attack.

On Tuesday morning, Mounties revealed they are investigating another sexual assault committed last month in Surrey. The victim was allegedly groped the afternoon of March 15 while shopping at a store on King George Boulevard, near the Simon Fraser University City Centre campus.

A suspect was caught on surveillance camera, and investigators have asked for the public’s help identifying him. He does not match the suspect description from last week's attack in Delta.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for a suspect in a terrifying attack on April 3, when an Aldergrove woman was grabbed while taking out her garbage and dragged back into her home.

The victim, who can't be identified by law, told CTV News she was choked unconscious and punched in the face when she tried to get a look at her assailant. No descriptive details about the man have been released to the public.

Investigators said his behaviour suggests the attack was pre-meditated; the attacker stole the victim's bedding before fleeing the scene.

Though three of the sexual assaults remain unsolved, one incident has already resulted in an arrest. Police apprehended a man who allegedly broke into a Surrey home on April 5 and attacked an underage girl who lives there.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s age, but said she is under 16.

Anyone with information on any of the sexual assaults is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim