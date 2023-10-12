Police presence ramps up at B.C. synagogues and community centres after global call for action by former Hamas leader

Rabbi Harry Brechner says a gift of flowers -- from a non-Jewish woman -- to his synagogue Wednesday triggered deep emotions.

“It really, really touched – I think when she gave me these it was the first time I had a cry, just burst in to tears,” said Brechner on Thursday from his Victoria synagogue, Congregation Emanu-El..

Brechner organzed a vigil for peace in Victoria Thursday. People of all faiths were welcome at the event that focussed on healing.

“Prayer for security for the people in Israel as well as in Gaza,” said Brechner.

He says the local Jewish community has been deeply shaken by the violence in the Israel-Hamas war

“Jews around the world are kind of reeling -- there's a deep emotional turmoil around what’s happened,” he said.

That turmoil was amplified by reports that a former Hamas leader, Khaled Meshaal, has called for a global day of action on Friday -- in support of Palestinians and an uprising against Israel.

“I’ve been in touch with Victoria police, but just the idea alone is trying to create more psychological terror,” said Brechner.

Victoria police are aware of the call to action -- and will be out in force at the vigil and in the Jewish community.

“(There will be) an increase in patrols around Jewish community centres in Victoria -- as well as the synagogue,” said Const. Terri Healy.

Victoria’s Jewish Community Centre told CTV News it will be open Friday. Its staff are grateful for the increased police presence, and say they will not be intimidated.

Vancouver police also told CTV News they are ramping up their presence in response to the call for global uprisings.

“The increased police presence -- hopefully -- will ensure there’s no incidents of anti-Semitism or the type of behaviour that would put any of them in any danger,” said BC United leader, Kevin Falcon on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Mike Farnwoth issued a statement noting the province will monitor the situation closely and is working with RCMP and municipalities. He added, “We have already seen reports of members of the Jewish community feeling targeted following the (Hamas) attacks on Saturday. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we are here to support you.”