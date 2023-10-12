Police presence ramps up at B.C. synagogues and community centres after global call for action by former Hamas leader
Police presence ramps up at B.C. synagogues and community centres after global call for action by former Hamas leader
Rabbi Harry Brechner says a gift of flowers -- from a non-Jewish woman -- to his synagogue Wednesday triggered deep emotions.
“It really, really touched – I think when she gave me these it was the first time I had a cry, just burst in to tears,” said Brechner on Thursday from his Victoria synagogue, Congregation Emanu-El..
Brechner organzed a vigil for peace in Victoria Thursday. People of all faiths were welcome at the event that focussed on healing.
“Prayer for security for the people in Israel as well as in Gaza,” said Brechner.
He says the local Jewish community has been deeply shaken by the violence in the Israel-Hamas war
“Jews around the world are kind of reeling -- there's a deep emotional turmoil around what’s happened,” he said.
That turmoil was amplified by reports that a former Hamas leader, Khaled Meshaal, has called for a global day of action on Friday -- in support of Palestinians and an uprising against Israel.
“I’ve been in touch with Victoria police, but just the idea alone is trying to create more psychological terror,” said Brechner.
Victoria police are aware of the call to action -- and will be out in force at the vigil and in the Jewish community.
“(There will be) an increase in patrols around Jewish community centres in Victoria -- as well as the synagogue,” said Const. Terri Healy.
Victoria’s Jewish Community Centre told CTV News it will be open Friday. Its staff are grateful for the increased police presence, and say they will not be intimidated.
Vancouver police also told CTV News they are ramping up their presence in response to the call for global uprisings.
“The increased police presence -- hopefully -- will ensure there’s no incidents of anti-Semitism or the type of behaviour that would put any of them in any danger,” said BC United leader, Kevin Falcon on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Solicitor General Mike Farnwoth issued a statement noting the province will monitor the situation closely and is working with RCMP and municipalities. He added, “We have already seen reports of members of the Jewish community feeling targeted following the (Hamas) attacks on Saturday. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we are here to support you.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern part of Gaza, the UN says
Israel's military directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people, within 24 hours Friday, a UN spokesman said, as Israel presses its war to eradicate the Hamas militant group after its deadly attack.
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Canadians in Gaza can’t reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
A Toronto mother of two young children living in Gaza says she’s desperate to be evacuated as the Israel-Hamas war wages on and the possibility of a ground offensive intensifies.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows bear taking gummy bears from Vancouver Island store
The bear bypassed ice cream, chocolate bars, a fully stocked bait fridge and a cooler full of pepperoni sticks before grabbing a bag of gummy bears.
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
RCMP dispute photojournalist's account of arrest while covering pipeline protest
The RCMP say a photojournalist who is suing the force was not exempt from complying with a court injunction while reporting on protests over the Coastal GasLink pipeline that's nearing completion in northern B.C.
Calgary
-
1 person in life-threatening condition after Thursday evening shooting in northeast Calgary
Police are on the scene of a shooting at 16 Avenue and 36 Street early Thursday evening.
-
Alberta's masking directive for hospitals takes regional approach
Some doctors say Alberta's new directive on masking in hospitals doesn't go far enough and is confusing.
-
'No means no': Protesters express frustration over tribunal order to allow major Canmore developments
Dozens of protesters in Canmore are expressing their frustration over a recent Alberta Court of Appeal decision to allow two major developments on the town’s eastern edge to proceed, which would almost double the area’s population.
Edmonton
-
8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck
An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.
-
Alberta's masking directive for hospitals takes regional approach
Some doctors say Alberta's new directive on masking in hospitals doesn't go far enough and is confusing.
-
Downtown Edmonton welcoming 3 new retailers as U of A study finds one-third of street-front stores empty
Although empty storefronts have become more noticeable in Edmonton's core in recent years, attitudes towards downtown's retail future are bullish among at least some businesses and academics.
Toronto
-
'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
A Toronto mother of two young children living in Gaza says she’s desperate to be evacuated as the Israel-Hamas war wages on and the possibility of a ground offensive intensifies.
-
'Buzzing with adrenaline': Ontario man wins $42M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Niagara Falls millennial was in complete disbelief after learning he won $42 million.
-
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
Montreal
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
Pierre Richer had been playing the lottery for 30 years when he finally hit it big—winning a $50-million Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
City looking at 'last resort' option to go after unpaid business taxes
The city of Winnipeg is looking at a “last resort” option, that’s never been enforced, to go after outstanding business taxes.
Saskatoon
-
Dramatic arrest video shows Sask. woman screaming following collision that killed child
An emotional video showing the moment police charged a woman who hit and killed a child played in court on the third day of her trial.
-
Saskatoon expected to announce new homeless shelter locations by end of October
The City of Saskatoon is expected to announce the location of two new homeless shelters by the end of the month.
-
Quebec researchers use Canadian Light Source in Sask. to improve batteries
Researchers from McGill University and L’Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) are using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) to develop a better battery.
Regina
-
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
-
'Very powerful experiences': Regina church group's pilgrimage interrupted by outbreak of Israel-Gaza war
As the Israel-Gaza war continues to escalate, it continues to draw attention from people from all over the world, including in Regina.
-
'Smokescreen': Sask. parent blasts lack of mental health supports amid 'Parents' Bill of Rights' debate
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is highlighting the challenges faced by queer youth accessing mental health supports following the introduction of the 'Parents' Bill of Rights' in the legislature.
Atlantic
-
-
Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.
-
Experts call for more details after Nova Scotia abandons Atlantic Loop plan
Nova Scotia’s announcement to abandon the Atlantic Loop on Wednesday is receiving mixed reviews.
London
-
Number of new daycare spots announced for London, Ont.
The Minister for Education was in London on Thursday promoting previously announced funding for licensed child care spaces.
-
Fire damages coffee warehouse in London
London fire responded to the scene at 97 Bessemer Rd. around 8:15 a.m.
-
'I was an outcast': Accused in terror attack offers his side of the story
'“I didn't know how to connect with people, I didn't have any social skills,' Nathaniel Veltman testified Thursday. 'I didn't have a normal upbringing.'
Northern Ontario
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
North Bay councillor violated code of conduct, pay suspended for 90 days
A city councillor in North Bay violated the code of conduct in a social media post and emails she made earlier this year, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
Kitchener
-
'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
-
Police release video of Conestoga Mall theft
The video, which appears to be from the store’s security camera, shows eight people walk into the nearly empty business and begin to rip phones from the display tables.
-
What happens next for the people the K-W Symphony owes money to?
Around three weeks after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony filed for bankruptcy, its creditors met inside the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener to hear about what to expect going forward.