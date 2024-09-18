Man killed in crash between motorcycle, pickup in Langley: RCMP

The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that closed down the Fraser Highway in Langley, B.C., late Tuesday afternoon.

Langley RCMP said the vehicles crashed near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 268 Street around 5:30 p.m.

Sgt. Joe Leeson told CTV News first responders provided emergency care to the motorcyclist on scene, but that he succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to hospital.

Authorities have not released the man's age or any other details about him.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and has been co-operating with police, Leeson said.

The collision shut down the Fraser Highway in both directions throughout the evening, but the busy route has since reopened.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The RCMP said its Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was deployed to the scene.