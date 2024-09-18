B.C. man volunteers to transform damaged lawn into inspiring garden
As David Bronstein digs in the dirt between the sidewalk and his apartment building, he notices a worm.
“I suppose this is their home,” David says, gently picking it up and placing it under the soil. “So I put it back.”
Although David is the type of person who cares for the well-being of wayward worms, this is not a story about some sort of bond between the two.
“[Worms] help with the aeration of the soil,” David says.
And though David does find weeding and watering wonderful, this is not a story about the mental health benefits of gardening.
“I’ve enjoyed this tremendously,” David says of working on this plot of land that was once covered with lawn. “It’s uplifting and calming.”
Instead, this is a story about what happened after the grass in front of David’s building was dug up to install underground infrastructure.
“It looked pretty awful,” David says.
And the solution to fix it seemed pretty simple.
“The easiest thing to do would have been to re-seed [the grass],” David says.
But after a long career in health care, David has learned easier is not always better.
“It‘s very easy to be nice to pleasant people,” David says of the patients he encountered. “But we really have to work harder to be nice to people who aren’t pleasant.”
So David started making an effort to be actively nice to those who weren’t, and began noticing a difference.
“A lot of people say after, ‘Thank you so much. I really appreciated your help,’” David says. “And I’d remember them.”
Now David is hoping something similar will happen with the unpleasant patch of land, by doing the more difficult thing of taking out the grass and putting in a garden.
“So you have so much more to look at and hopefully enjoy,” David says.
Did you notice David said, you? That’s because he’s been volunteering his time — countless hours over many months — to create this as an oasis for others.
“Something hopefully beautiful has happened for them,” David says, referring to people walking along the sidewalk. “That takes them out of their own mind for a little bit.”
David hopes the garden that he’s filled with all sorts of leafy greens and bright blooms will inspire us to look up from our phones and down to what’s growing all around us.
“It gives a connection to something that’s more than yourself and realize that we’re part of something else,” David says. “It’s everyone and everything and there’s a larger picture.”
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It’s the government’s latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
BREAKING Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
The Conservatives' first shot at toppling the Liberal government is doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.
DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.
What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah
Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.
Canada abstains from UN motion calling on Israel to end occupation of Gaza, West Bank
Canada abstained today from a high-profile United Nations vote demanding that Israel end its 'unlawful presence' in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank within a year.
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
'Unsightly' under-construction home must be finished or demolished, B.C. court rules
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. short-term rental restrictions reducing rents, saving tenants millions: study
A report led by the Canada Research Chair in Urban Governance says restrictions on short-term rentals in British Columbia have reduced rents by 5.7 per cent, saving tenants more than $600 million last year
-
UBCM convention: Two of three special resolutions focussed on housing
Mayors and councillors voting at the annual convention of the Union of BC Municipalities have passed three special resolutions, two of them focussed on housing and the third on rural health care.
-
TransLink converts West Coast Express commuter train to renewable diesel
TransLink says it is one step closer to meeting its net-zero emissions targets after converting its West Coast Express commuter trains between Vancouver and the Fraser Valley to renewable diesel fuel.
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Fire consumes multi-unit building, several townhomes in Desrochers
Flames tore through a residential development, including both homes that were occupied and under construction, in southwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
Oilers players dwelled on Stanley Cup loss 'the whole summer'
For the Edmonton Oilers, the hope is that they can repeat what the Florida Panthers did last season — win it all the year after losing the Stanley Cup final.
-
Stolen boat crashes into back of parked semi: EPS
The Edmonton Police Services is investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a U-Haul pulling a stolen boat that happened last week.
Calgary
-
Winding down of Green Line LRT project 'unfortunate': transportation minister
Alberta's transportation minister says the City of Calgary's decision to wind down the Green Line LRT project is "unfortunate” — but he isn’t completely closing the door on the transit initiative.
-
Man charged in relation to Sunday sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in southeast Calgary
A Calgary man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to an incident with a 12-year-old child that took place in the southeast Calgary community of Walden.
-
Have you seen Goliath? 28-year-old donkey goes missing south of Calgary
An ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey named Goliath is missing from its longtime home at a veterinary hospital south of Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
-
2 Lethbridge youths arrested after fire at southeast business
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.
-
Lethbridge residents used 16 per cent less water this summer than last
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
Winnipeg
-
$300K worth of stolen vehicles seized from Winnipeg compound: police
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past few days
Southern Manitoba was hit with torrential downpours, overland flooding and thunderstorms at the start of the week, with some communities receiving upwards of 200 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Kinew denies claims of toxic, dysfunctioncal government made by ousted MLA
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
Regina
-
Sask. won't take asylum seekers if Ottawa attempts to relocate them
The Government of Saskatchewan has said it will not accept asylum seekers under a recent federal proposal to relocate them across Canada.
-
Police initiative sees heavier officer presence in Regina's downtown, North Central areas
Those in downtown and North Central Regina will see an increased police presence on Wednesday as the Regina Police Service (RPS) continues a community outreach initiative.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
Saskatoon
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
Emily Sanche tried to seek medical help for boyfriend before he fatally stabbed her, court hears
Catherine Sanche says her cousin and best friend Emily Sanche never feared her boyfriend Thomas Hamp would hurt her in the weeks leading up to her death in February 2022.
Toronto
-
Two people dead after shooting at park north of Toronto: YRP
Two people are dead following an early-morning shooting at a park in a quiet neighbourhood in Keswick, York Regional Police say. Police confirmed just before 11 a.m. that they were investigating a double homicide at Bayview Park. YRP said they responded to the sounds of gunshots at the park just before 7:30 a.m.
-
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
-
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: Black men asked to sign NDAs to settle racial profiling cases
Black men who are the victims of racial profiling and harassment by police forces in Quebec say they are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to receive their settlement cheques.
-
Federal minister Pablo Rodriguez to run for Quebec Liberal leadership
The federal Liberals' political lieutenant for Quebec, Pablo Rodriguez, will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ). He is scheduled to make the announcement Thursday in Gatineau.
-
Quebec police investigating suspicious death of boy, 5, near Montreal
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a five-year-old boy found in a home about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Forensic identification officer testifies at Ayoub trial
Photographs of eyeglasses with an apparent broken arm, a purse with a "severed" strap and a reusable bag filled with groceries at the bottom of a staircase were among those shown to the jury at the first-degree murder trial of Hamid Ayoub Wednesday morning.
-
Woman missing, man rescued on Ottawa River after going out in a kayak
A search is underway in the Ottawa River for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while kayaking near Pembroke, Ont.
-
10-minute headways on off-peak LRT service will be maintained as OC Transpo studies fall ridership
Ottawa City Council has voted to maintain O-Train Line 1 service at current levels to give OC Transpo additional time to study ridership patterns this fall.
Atlantic
-
Transport Canada orders plan to remove huge tidal power moorings left near N.S. town
Transport Canada has ordered a bankrupt tidal power company and a bankruptcy trustee to produce a plan to remove four huge moorings abandoned in the water near Walton, N.S.
-
N.S. RCMP seize firearms, crossbow, magic mushrooms from South Shore homes
A Woods Harbour, N.S., man is facing dozens of charges after police seized weapons and drugs from South Shore homes last Friday.
-
Maritimes saw hottest temperatures in Canada on Tuesday
A streak of sunny and hot mid-September weather set new high temperatures records in the Maritimes.
London
-
$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College
Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.
-
Region's newest employer builds industrial plant out of the same product it will manufacture
You need only look at the new Norbec plant in Strathroy-Caradoc to see what they manufacture inside.
-
Description released of suspect wanted in relation to arson
London police have released a description of a suspect wanted in relation to an $800,000 arson investigation. Fire crews were called to an abandoned residence at the corner of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It’s the government’s latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
-
Cyclist dies following collision with pickup truck
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 18, just west of Salem.
Northern Ontario
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury pet rescue frustrated by latest break-in at thrift store
Security video shows a man breaking into a thrift store operated by a Sudbury animal rescue and stealing items from a jewelry case Tuesday morning.
-
Criminal charges stayed against Ministry of Labour, five others, in 2006 Sudbury mining death
In court Wednesday, the director of Ontario's Complex Prosecutions Bureau said he was staying criminal charges against the Ministry of Labour and five others in connection with a mining fatality in 2006.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.