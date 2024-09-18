VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C.'s planned expansion of involuntary care 'unacceptable,' says civil liberties group

    B.C. Premier David Eby listens during an announcement in a greenhouse at Westcoast Vegetables in Delta, B.C., on Monday, March 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Premier David Eby listens during an announcement in a greenhouse at Westcoast Vegetables in Delta, B.C., on Monday, March 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has called on B.C. Premier David Eby to abandon the province's planned expansion of involuntary care for people suffering from a combination of drug addiction, brain injuries and mental health issues.

    In a statement Wednesday, the CCLA's Anaïs Bussières McNicoll acknowledged ongoing problems surrounding the "alarming and pressing epidemic" of drug addiction in the province, but called plans announced by Eby over the weekend to mandate treatment for certain individuals with concurrent health issues "unacceptable."

    "Forced treatment directly impacts the rights to liberty and security. Courts have recognized that the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is fundamental to a person’s dignity and autonomy," said Bussières McNicoll, director of the association's Fundamental Freedoms Program.

    "Going against these basic human rights by forcing individuals to be admitted into treatment facilities is arbitrary detention."

    Asked about the criticism at an unrelated news conference Wednesday, Eby called the CCLA's characterization a "fundamentally misleading construction" of the plans, which he said were crafted with the intention of balancing the rights of the broader public with those of individuals who could pose a danger to themselves and others.

    "There's some people who should be in jail, who belong in jail to ensure community safety," Eby said. "There's some people who need to be in intensive, secure mental health treatment."

    The premier said arguments from the extremes of either side of the political spectrum – which he summed up as "We can just lock everybody up" and "Don't lock anybody up" – are "simplistic" approaches to a complex issue. 

    Bussières McNicoll also raised concerns that involuntary care is "likely to disproportionately target groups that are already marginalized," including Indigenous residents, Black residents, members of the 2SLGBTQ community, people with disabilities, and those living in poverty.

    Others critics have argued the government should ensure voluntary addictions treatment is available to everyone who seeks it before increasing reliance on mandated care.

    The B.C. NDP's plans were announced weeks before the provincial election, and days after the B.C. Conservatives outlined a broader approach to involuntary treatment for people suffering from "severe addictions," including children. 

    Eby said his government would open secure facilities across the province for treatment of select individuals with serious simultaneous health issues, including brain injuries that resulted from repeated overdoses.

    The B.C. Greens have not followed suit with a similar plan, with leader Sonia Furstenau arguing there's little evidence involuntary care works, and that the province should be more focused on addressing the root causes of addiction. 

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News