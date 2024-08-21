Do you know these people? B.C. RCMP seeking information on alleged criminal harassment

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman in B.C.'s Southern Interior – as part of an unusual investigation into alleged criminal harassment.

Kamloops RCMP shared pictures of the two individuals on Wednesday, describing them as persons of interest in the case, not suspects.

Authorities are hoping to speak with them as they investigate a "suspicious occurrence" dating back to May 29, involving a potential victim who "may have been followed in their vehicle over a period of a few weeks," the RCMP said in a news release.

"As part of the investigation, police obtained security footage of a man and woman who we believe may have knowledge of criminal harassment directed at the owner of the vehicle," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement.

Authorities said the man and woman were in an older-model black truck with a single cab.

When the images were captured on May 29, the man was wearing a cowboy hat, blue and white plaid shirt, jeans and brown boots. The woman was wearing a pink and white plaid shirt, black shorts and glasses.

Both of the individuals are described as Caucasian.

Kamloops RCMP asked anyone with information on their identities to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2024-18987.