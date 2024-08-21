VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Wanton disregard for safety': SUV driver rammed police vehicle in Surrey, RCMP say

    A damaged vehicle from the Surrey Police Service is towed away after being rammed on Aug. 21, 2024. A damaged vehicle from the Surrey Police Service is towed away after being rammed on Aug. 21, 2024.
    Authorities are investigating after an SUV driver allegedly rammed into a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., while trying to evade capture Thursday afternoon.

    The incident happened as officers were responding to a report of a "suspicious vehicle" – described as a blue Ford Explorer – near 146 Street and 108 Avenue, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

    When officers arrived, the driver rammed a Surrey Police Service vehicle then "caused a collision with a civilian vehicle that was stopped in traffic," according to the release.

    "This individual demonstrated a wanton disregard for the safety and wellbeing of the general public and police officers who put themselves at risk to bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion," Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a statement.

    The suspect allegedly drove into oncoming traffic before being stopped by officers near King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue, where he then fled on foot.

    Authorities said they chased the man down and used a Taser on him before bringing him into custody.

    No officers or bystanders were hurt during the incident, but the suspect suffered minor injuries, Surrey RCMP said.

    The man – whose name has not been released, pending charges – is being held in custody for a bail hearing.

    Authorities said he's facing possible charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting officers.

