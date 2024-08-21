Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says

As police investigate bomb threats emailed to Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" synagogues within the province were targeted.

In a social media post, David Eby said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has been working with different policing agencies to ensure there is no risk to the public.

"B.C. unequivocally stands against antisemitism," Eby wrote.

The premier did not provide any specific locations where the bomb threats have been reported.

At least one synagogue in Vancouver was among the targets, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver.

"This is obviously deeply concerning to us, as we continue to move through a time of instability and feelings of lack of safety in the Jewish community," said Ezra Shanken, CEO of the organization.

"We have to take these very seriously because of the psychological impact that they have on individuals."

The Vancouver Police Department said it would be increasing officer presence and liaising with community leaders in response to the email, but that investigators "don't believe there is an immediate threat."

The B.C. RCMP told CTV News the force's federal National Security Program is working to determine the source of the threats.

According to B'nai Brith Canada, more than 100 Jewish institutions across the country received an identical email early Wednesday morning threatening explosions.

The exact wording of the message has not been publicized, but Richard Robertson, B'nai Brith's manager of research, said the emails suggested Jewish institutions were targeted "because the individuals that would be in attendance at those institutions did not deserve to live."

In a social media statement, B'nai Brith called the threats "an attack on the fabric of Canadian society." "In a country where all citizens should feel safe, these cowardly threats aim to terrorize our communities and erode our Canadian values," the statement said.

Synagogues, hospitals and community centres in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa have confirmed they are among the targets.

With files from The Canadian Press