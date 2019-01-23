

Vancouver police arrested 47 men last year during an operation targeting suspects who were allegedly willing to buy sex from teenagers.

Authorities released details of the disturbing two-month operation on Wednesday, revealing detectives posted decoy escort advertisements on social media platforms in a bid to lure "Johns."

"After prospective sex trade consumers made contact via text message, they were advised that the subject of the online advertisement was a girl between 15 and 17 years of age," Vancouver police said in a news release.

Police set up meeting times with the alleged Johns at hotels, and over the course of nine days arrested dozens of men. Authorities described the suspects as being "from all walks of life."

Crown prosecutors have since approved charges against seven men, and police said they expect more to be approved in the coming months.

More to come…