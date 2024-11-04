Police issue warning after series of violent online marketplace thefts

Following a string of violent robberies linked to an online marketplace, Richmond RCMP are warning the public to be aware of the dangers of buying and selling online.

A series of six alleged robberies were carried out near a local school on the 9500 block of Williams Road in Richmond, Mounties said in a release on Monday. Numerous schools are located on Williams Road, with that particular stretch home to James Whiteside Elementary, Hugh McRoberts Secondary, and Child's World Preschool.

According to police, several of the sellers reported being threatened with a weapon, while another reported being physically assaulted by two suspects.

All incidents involved someone trying to sell an item through an online marketplace and meeting their potential buyers near the school. The buyers would ask to look at the item being sold before taking it and fleeing with it, or they would refuse to pay and enlist the help of an accomplice to threaten the seller and take it from them, police said.

All but one of the reported robberies were conducted after nightfall, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., while four of the six robberies were carried out over a three-week span between Oct. 14 and Nov. 1, said police.

Due to the closeness of the incidents and the similarities in suspect descriptions, police believe the robberies may be connected.

“The frequency and escalating nature of these robberies are concerning,” said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley, media relations officer for Richmond RCMP.

“Our goal is to prevent further incidents by alerting the public. If you are selling items, please arrange to meet at a public location, such as our Safe Exchange Zone, during daylight or early evening hours.”

Richmond RCMP’s Safe Exchange Zone, an area with CCTV coverage, is located at their main detachment at No. 5 Rd.

Richmond RCMP is advising anyone who is arranging a meet up to buy or sell goods to carry out the transactions during daylight and in public, well-lit areas. Bring a companion whenever possible and limit personal information - avoid sharing address details, workplace, or personal routine - with the buyer or seller. If anything feels suspicious or unsafe, trust your instincts and leave the area immediately.

Anyone who has information on the six robberies is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-34703. Anonymous tips can be left via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online via www.solvecrime.ca.