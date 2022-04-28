Police investigation, public outcry following B.C. woman's medically assisted death
An Abbotsford grandmother whose medically-assisted death was carried out while she suffered from complex medical and mental health issues has triggered a rare police investigation and become a rallying cry for advocates and analysts who fear vulnerable Canadians are seeing death as the only option.
The reaction comes in the wake of a CTV News investigation into the circumstances of Donna Duncan’s death last fall. Medical professionals from Fraser Health facilitated Duncan’s death despite the objections of the woman’s family physician and her daughters’ insistence that she wasn’t herself after a head injury in February of 2020.
Christie and Alicia Duncan say their mother went from a vivacious, energetic grandmother – who had retired from her psychiatric nursing position but was still working part-time – to an increasingly erratic and distraught woman who complained of intense sensitivity to light and touch, struggling to eat and ultimately weighing just 82 pounds.
"We believe she was actually starving herself," said Alicia, who described excellent care from the family’s long-time doctor, as well as mental health medications her mother refused to take for more than a few days.
“She wouldn't follow through with any of his recommended treatments. He was frustrated."
Medical records the family provided to CTV News outline a post-concussion syndrome diagnosis and mental health concerns, but no conclusive diagnosis for the physical issues. Duncan had been on a wait-list for a complex chronic disease clinic when she shocked her daughters by revealing she had applied to Fraser Health, been assessed, then approved for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in the span of a few days.
“It’s unacceptable – it took a year to get treatment but it could only take four days to die," said Christie. “I just think she didn't want to be a burden. She'd been through the system (as a nurse). She knew what it would take to get better and she didn't have that optimism."
The 61-year-old was also isolated from many of her loved ones due to the pandemic, when scaled-back medical services were difficult or impossible to access.
SCRUTINY ON MAID PROCESS
Fraser Health insists it followed all procedures and that it “abides by current federal legislation which states that Medical Assistance in Dying is provided only to legally eligible patients.” The health authority says it works “with eligible patients to ensure they fully understand the steps involved in Medical Assistance in Dying so that they can make an informed decision.”
The family made a complaint to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., which replied that the matter was outside the Health Professions Act and therefore not in its jurisdiction. The college suggested it would be more appropriate for police to probe the situation under the Criminal Code of Canada.
Abbotsford police confirm their Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but would not provide a timeline for their work, asking that the public “please allow the investigative team some time to complete their work.”
EASIER TO CHOOSE DEATH?
Initially, Canada’s MAID legislation required that a patient who was physically suffering also be diagnosed with a terminal illness, known as the Reasonable Foreseeability Clause. Despite the objections of several groups, that’s no longer the case, and observers and advocates alike see Duncan’s case as an example of “slippery slope” concerns coming to fruition.
“Living with something like a brain injury and even other kinds of disabilities that can cause cognitive issues, you can find yourself in some really dark places and sometimes it's really, really hard not to give up,” said disability advocate Lucia Lorenzi, who is a brain injury survivor herself.
“It's really hard not to imagine not having to keep fighting with the medical system to get the care you need.”
Lorenzi described the reaction to Duncan’s death among the disabled community as grief-stricken and fearful, particularly given the increasing strains on the health-care system.
Analysts also point out that there are other examples of British Columbians who weren’t able to access adequate medical care through the public system, and the legislation does not require someone follow medical treatment to improve their condition before seeking MAID.
“They fight every day for an assisted life and they feel they're just now being offered an assisted death,” said UBC School of Social Work professor Tim Stainton.
“No province offers a disability benefit that comes even up to the poverty line, so being disabled probably means you're poor, probably means you're struggling every day to get the supports you need to live."
He adds that Canada is now one of the three most permissive countries when it comes to assisted suicide, with an anticipated further expansion of the legislation to those with mental illness (and no physical illness) next spring.
“We have known for a long time we have a mental health crisis in this country and we have inadequate supports," Stainton pointed out, urging all Canadians to pay attention to the discussion.
"This is not a far-out idea that happens to other people, this is and will affect every single person," added Alicia, who’s vowing to advocate for better safeguards to spare other families further heartache.
“We need to be treating people instead of ending their lives."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Health officials 'on alert' for mysterious hepatitis cases in B.C. children
The B.C. government is watching closely for local cases of the mysterious hepatitis illness afflicting young children in countries around the world, but none have been identified so far.
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Elon Musk sells US$4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly US$4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's shocking': Police seize millions in paintings from art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.
Saanich police say thousands of pieces artwork worth tens of millions of dollars have been seized after officers began investigating an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C., this month.
-
Vancouver Island COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise
The number of people with COVID-19 in Vancouver Island hospitals has nearly doubled in the past month.
-
'We need additional options': Renewed calls to allow Uber, Lyft to operate in Greater Victoria
Now that many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, tourists are returning and bars and restaurants are filling up. That has prompted the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association to renew its call to the province to allow large ride-hailing companies, including Uber and Lyft, to operate in the capital.
Calgary
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
15-year-old girl dies in rollover on Hwy. 501
A 15-year-old girl is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 501 and Range Road 225 Thursday afternoon.
-
Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2
Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Edmonton
-
Gun, knife and NARCAN: One man's 7 weeks of working Edmonton transit security
He says he was bear sprayed twice, had a gun waved at him and was attacked with a knife – and that was just in the first seven weeks of working security for Edmonton Transit Service.
-
Edmonton councillors grill ASIRT about withholding names of people killed by police
The practice that often sees the names of people killed by police officers in Alberta withheld from the public was defended by the leader of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) Thursday.
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
Toronto
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Nigerian charges unlikely for stolen Ontario car, police say, as councillor calls for nationwide task force
Layers of real and fake paperwork that likely followed a Canadian car from where it was stolen in Ontario to where it was found on a used car lot in Nigeria make it almost impossible to prosecute the dealer for knowingly selling a stolen car, police in the African nation say.
-
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Quebec blood ban: Donation wait times after same-sex sexual encounters will be dropped
While the Cana aims to overhaul the screening process for both blood and plasma donations by this Fall, Hema-Quebec is focusing on plasma alone.
-
Health chief Boileau takes heat from worried Quebecers over drastically increased nickel emissions
Quebec's current public health chief came under fire on Thursday for a controversial decision made by his predecessor, allowing nickel emissions near some Quebec City neighbourhoods to grow fivefold overnight.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
-
Woman who fled her home now among the hundreds of Ukrainians to land jobs in Manitoba
The Ukrainian Canadian Council is preparing for thousands of fleeing Ukrainians soon arrive in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg city council votes to keep pit bull ban in place
Winnipeg's city council has voted to keep the 30-year-old ban on certain dog breeds such as pit bulls in place.
Saskatoon
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Downtown YXE sees benefit to potential downtown grocery store
Brent Penner says it was "great news" when he first heard the reports of the possibility of Pitchfork Market + Kitchen going in at Midtown Plaza.
Regina
-
STARS air ambulance marks 10 years of life-saving missions in Saskatchewan
This weekend marks a major milestone for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) in Saskatchewan.
-
Riders respond to CFL rule changes, give update on Labatte
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are right in the heart of the CFL offseason, but the team will need to hash out the rule changes announced Wednesday by the league.
-
Water main break damages newly renovated Francophone community gathering spot
On Wednesday morning, maintenance staff at École Monseigneur de Laval arrived to work with water which flooded the halls and classrooms of the elementary school due to a water main break.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday night concert in London, Ont.
Fans of Chris Stapleton who’d planned to see him perform Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens will have to wait a little longer due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.
-
TVDSB claims violence hasn’t increased at Saunders amidst student concerns over fights, bullying
After numerous reports of violent incidents at Saunders Secondary School, some students have expressed concerns about feeling unsafe on school grounds.
Northern Ontario
-
Acid spill simulation in Sudbury helps officials prepare for a real crisis
Glencore along with community partners came together Thursday for a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an acid spill.
-
North Bay mayor wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow
North Bay Mayor Al McDonald says he wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow sooner rather than later.
-
Creel survey on the St. Marys River in the Sault
Ontario's natural resources ministry and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be spending the summer polling anglers in the Sault Ste. Marie area.
Kitchener
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Trial of man accused of 2017 Kitchener murder postponed again
Thursday marks five years since Melinda Vasilje was fatally stabbed in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.