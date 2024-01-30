Police investigating 'very serious collision' that sent 1 to hospital on Vancouver's West Side

Vancouver police say they're investigating a "very serious collision" that sent a pedestrian to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Images from the scene show police tape strung across West 16th Avenue near Wallace Street. Several evidence markers have been placed on the roadway, and various items – including glasses, a shoe and a backpack – can be seen on the ground.

The crash site is less than a block away from Lord Byng Secondary School.

Police said one person was taken to hospital in serious condition, but said additional information would be shared later.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the call came in just after 1:50 p.m. for "a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in the area.

Two ambulances, an advanced care unit and a supervisor responded to the scene and took the patient to hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates