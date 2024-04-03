Police investigating 'targeted' killing of woman in South Vancouver

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in South Vancouver Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the 49-year-old was discovered near Rosemont Drive and East 57th Avenue, near the Fraserview Golf Course, shortly after 6 a.m.

While few other details have been shared with the public, police said the woman appears to have been the victim of a homicide.

"Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted incident," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing."

Authorities asked anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.