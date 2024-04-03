VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating 'targeted' killing of woman in South Vancouver

    Share

    Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in South Vancouver Wednesday morning.

    Authorities said the 49-year-old was discovered near Rosemont Drive and East 57th Avenue, near the Fraserview Golf Course, shortly after 6 a.m.

    While few other details have been shared with the public, police said the woman appears to have been the victim of a homicide.

    "Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted incident," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

    "No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing."

    Authorities asked anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News