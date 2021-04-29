VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s Interior are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman, which they believe happened under suspicious circumstances.

Officers from the Chase, B.C. RCMP detachment were called to a home on Holding Road near Adams Lake shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found the deceased woman inside.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they believed the circumstances surrounding the woman's death were suspicious.

A man who was "well-known" to the deceased woman was taken into custody at the scene, police said Wednesday, but in a subsequent news release on Thursday, they indicated the man had been released without charges or conditions.

"Major crime investigators continue to consider the circumstances under which the 60-year-old woman reportedly died as suspicious in nature," RCMP said in their release Thursday. "Police will continue to treat her death as such until proven otherwise."

The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit is leading the police investigation, and the BC Coroners Service is also investigating, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should call the major crime unit at 877-987-8477, police said.