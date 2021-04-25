VANCOUVER -- Mounties in northeastern B.C. are investigating the suspicious death of a 69-year-old man.

Police were called to a home in Fort Nelson, B.C. shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday to assist BC Emergency Health Services, who had located an injured man inside the residence.

The man did not survive his injuries, and the B.C. RCMP's North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation because of the circumstances surrounding the man's death, police said in a news release.

Mounties did not elaborate on why they consider the death suspicious, but said they are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call them.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine the exact cause of the man's death, police said.