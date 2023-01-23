Police incident prompts hours-long closure of Alex Fraser Bridge

The Alex Fraser Bridge was closed Monday due to a police incident, causing congestion and delays throughout the afternoon and evening.

The bridge was closed to southbound traffic around 12: 30 p.m. One lane northbound was also closed. As of 8 p.m. there was no estimated time for reopening.

DriveBC was urging people to avoid the area and to take the Massey Tunnel, the Port Mann Bridge or the Pattullo Bridge as alternates. However, traffic also backed up on those crossings.

Just before 7 p.m., the Delta Police Department posted on social media saying officers were still on the scene and asking people to exercise caution.

“Please abide by the flagger's direction. Do not go around closures. This is dangerous for all who are working on the bridge,” a tweet read, adding that an update will be provided when the incident is “concluded.”

TransLink reported that a number of bus routes between Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster were impacted, warning users to plan for extra travel time.