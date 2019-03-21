

CTV Vancouver





An unspecified "technical issue" is being blamed after a number of police and fire department phone lines lost service across Metro Vancouver Thursday.

The problem only affected non-emergency numbers and was resolved about 40 minutes after it was first reported on Twitter by E-Comm, B.C.'s biggest emergency call centre.

During the outage, E-Comm urged anyone trying to contact police and firefighters to avoid tying up 911 lines unless they were facing an actual emergency.

"Please try non-emergency numbers later. @TELUS & our technicians working to resolve," the call centre said on Twitter at 11:19 a.m.

A follow-up tweet confirming service had been restored was sent at 11:48 a.m.

E-Comm did not specify which specific agencies were affected, but it appears the Vancouver and Delta police departments were among those that experienced the outage.

Generally, non-emergency lines are used to report incidents that don't require an immediate police, firefighter or paramedic response.

That can include crimes such as thefts and frauds when the suspect is long gone, or to complain about a noisy house party.