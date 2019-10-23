

Jordan Jiang and Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





ABBOTSFORD - A man in his 20s is in hospital after a shooting Tuesday night, according to Abbotsford police.

Police say the shooting happened on South Fraser Way near Hill Tout Street shortly before 7:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they confirmed there had been a shooting and determined that two vehicles involved had fled the scene. A few minutes later, police were called to a car fire a short distance away on Queen Street near Peardonville Road.

Police said they believe the burning sedan was one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting.

An Esso gas station on South Fraser Way was behind yellow tape as police focused on a green sedan and a trail of destruction near a Tim Hortons drive-thru that is attached to the gas station.

Not too far away, a black BMW SUV was seen at Abbotsford Regional Hospital with blown out tires, a smashed windshield and what appear to be bullet holes in the driver side window with visible damage to the front of the SUV.

Police said they were called to the hospital and found a South Asian man in his early 20s suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but the motive is still unknown, police said.

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime and Forensic Identification sections are investigating, and vehicles involved have been seized, police said.

Officers had South Fraser Way closed for several hours Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or to text the department at 222973. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.