Police ask for help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds in Mission, B.C.

Mounties in Mission, B.C., are seeking public assistance to locate two missing 13-year-old girls.

Taylor Jackson and Cora Schiller were both last seen on Tuesday. They were reported missing from different homes, but the teenagers may be together, police said, adding their families are “very concerned” for their well-being.

Jackson was last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening. She is described as white and 4’8” tall with a “slim build” and sandy-brown, long hair.

Schiller was last seen at her home Tuesday afternoon. She is described as white and 5’9” tall with a “slim build” and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and no shoes, according to police.

RCMP did not specify where in Mission the girls were last seen.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.