Police ask for help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds in Mission, B.C.

    Missing teens Taylor Jackson (right) and Cora Schiller (left) in photos handed out by Mission RCMP. Missing teens Taylor Jackson (right) and Cora Schiller (left) in photos handed out by Mission RCMP.

    Mounties in Mission, B.C., are seeking public assistance to locate two missing 13-year-old girls.

    Taylor Jackson and Cora Schiller were both last seen on Tuesday. They were reported missing from different homes, but the teenagers may be together, police said, adding their families are “very concerned” for their well-being.

    Jackson was last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening. She is described as white and 4’8” tall with a “slim build” and sandy-brown, long hair.

    Schiller was last seen at her home Tuesday afternoon. She is described as white and 5’9” tall with a “slim build” and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and no shoes, according to police.

    RCMP did not specify where in Mission the girls were last seen.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.

