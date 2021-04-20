Advertisement
Police arrest man after security guard allegedly threatened with knife
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 10:00AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 20, 2021 10:36AM PDT
Share:
VANCOUVER -- A man was found with two knives after allegedly threatening a security guard at a retail store, say New Westminster police.
In a statement police claim the suspect pulled out a knife when the security guard stopped him from leaving the store with unpaid merchandise.
The incident took place on April 14 at approximately 5:30 p.m. at a retail store on Boyd Street, the department said.
“Threatening someone with a weapon is a crime we take very seriously,” added Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “We’re thankful the staff at this store reached out to us and reported this incident.”