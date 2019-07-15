

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Squamish say a dispute involving a knife left two people with serious injuries over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the Valleycliffe neighbourhood at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police located a male and a female on scene, both of whom were hurt.

The two were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

The woman, a 36-year-old Squamish resident, has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court in September.

The Sea to Sky General Investigation Section and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section are now working on the case, which Mounties say is ongoing.